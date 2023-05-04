Teddy Darrell Potter (November 16, 1944 – May 2, 2023)

Teddy Darrell Potter, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Green River and former resident of Manila, Utah and Granger, Wyoming.

He was born November 16, 1944 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Charles Ambrose Potter and Wanda Greenhalgh Potter.

Mr. Potter attended schools in Green River and was a 1963 graduate of Green River High School.

He married Sharon Kay Overstreet June 4, 1964 in Granger, Wyoming.

Mr. Potter worked for OCI for 42 years and retired in 2011 as a Surface Maintenance Personnel

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2350.

Mr. Potter enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, hunting, fishing, trains, and fire arms.

Survivors include the love of his life for 58 years Sharon Potter of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Michelle Schofield and husband Mark of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Timmy Potter and wife Mary of Beaver Dam, Arizona; five grandchildren, LeAndra Potter, Celeste Maddox, Kory Potter and wife Kayla, Skye Munoz and husband Alex, Holly Kofoed and husband Garrett; 11 great-grandchildren, Kayden Munoz, TayLynn Munoz, Maya Kofoed, Lincoln Lavato, Jaylee Lavato, Bryken Potter, Bransen Potter, Briar Potter, Brilyn Potter, Braxton Maddox, Jaxon Maddox; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jerry Potter; two brothers, Blaine Potter, Tommy Potter; two sisters, Barta Andrews and Patsy Lowseth.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Teddy’s memory to Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Boulevard, Suite #130, Lanham, Maryland 20706.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 W 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com