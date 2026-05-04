Tee Off for a Cause: Sponsorships Open for Golf to End Alzheimer’s

Businesses and community members are invited to be part of a meaningful cause by sponsoring the upcoming Golf to End Alzheimer’s event.

This event not only brings the community together for a great day on the course, but also raises important funds to support the fight against Alzheimer’s.

A variety of sponsorship levels are available, giving businesses the opportunity to gain visibility while making a difference:

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⛳ ‘A’ Game Sponsor – $800

Includes premium exposure with tee box and hole signage, plus golf, cart, and buffet lunch for a team of four, along with recognition at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in September 2026.

Includes premium exposure with tee box and hole signage, plus golf, cart, and buffet lunch for a team of four, along with recognition at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in September 2026. ⛳ Gimmie Sponsor – $600

Includes tee box signage, a team entry with golf and lunch, and recognition at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Includes tee box signage, a team entry with golf and lunch, and recognition at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. ⛳ Hacker Sponsor – $500

Includes golf, cart, and buffet lunch for a team of four.

Includes golf, cart, and buffet lunch for a team of four. ⛳ Game at Hole Sponsor – $300

Includes company logo placement at a featured hole.

Includes company logo placement at a featured hole. 🎁 Silent Auction Sponsor or Item Donor

Businesses can also contribute items or sponsorship support for the silent auction and raffle, with recognition at the event.

📅 Sponsorship deadline: May 15, 2026

All proceeds from the event benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, supporting research, care, and resources for those impacted.

To get involved or secure your sponsorship, contact:

Susie von Ahrens

📞 307-871-0761

📧 [email protected]

Take this opportunity to support a great cause, connect with the community, and make a lasting impact.