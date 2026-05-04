Tee Off for a Cause: Sponsorships Open for Golf to End Alzheimer’s

Tee Off for a Cause: Sponsorships Open for Golf to End Alzheimer’s

Businesses and community members are invited to be part of a meaningful cause by sponsoring the upcoming Golf to End Alzheimer’s event.

This event not only brings the community together for a great day on the course, but also raises important funds to support the fight against Alzheimer’s.

A variety of sponsorship levels are available, giving businesses the opportunity to gain visibility while making a difference:

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  • ‘A’ Game Sponsor – $800
    Includes premium exposure with tee box and hole signage, plus golf, cart, and buffet lunch for a team of four, along with recognition at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in September 2026.
  • Gimmie Sponsor – $600
    Includes tee box signage, a team entry with golf and lunch, and recognition at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
  • Hacker Sponsor – $500
    Includes golf, cart, and buffet lunch for a team of four.
  • Game at Hole Sponsor – $300
    Includes company logo placement at a featured hole.
  • 🎁 Silent Auction Sponsor or Item Donor
    Businesses can also contribute items or sponsorship support for the silent auction and raffle, with recognition at the event.

📅 Sponsorship deadline: May 15, 2026

All proceeds from the event benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, supporting research, care, and resources for those impacted.

To get involved or secure your sponsorship, contact:
Susie von Ahrens
📞 307-871-0761
📧 [email protected]

Take this opportunity to support a great cause, connect with the community, and make a lasting impact.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-875-6666 or send us a message.

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