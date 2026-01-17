Teen Charged Following Thursday Night Shooting

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs teen is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery following an incident Thursday where he is alleged to have shot at a truck near the Pla Mor Lanes bowling alley in Rock Springs.

Xander Black, 18, made his initial appearance to the two felony charges, as well as misdemeanor charges of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance and alcohol and unlawful possession of marijuana, second offense, Friday at Sweetwater County Circuit Court. According to the Sweetwater County Detention Center jail roster, Black was released after his bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

The two felonies carry a maximum potential sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, while the driving while under the influence charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a fine of $750. The possession charge carries a possible maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a fine of $1,000.

According to court documents, Det. Anthony Anson of the Rock Springs Police Department was informed of a shooting that had occurred near the intersection of D Street and Gobel Street Thursday night where a truck had been hit multiple times. Anson was also informed the suspect, Black, had fled to Green River following the incident. Black was later stopped by Green River Police Department officers and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper on Monroe Avenue. The officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from Black as he spoke and found full and empty shooter bottles of liquor in his vehicle. Officers also found suspected THC wax, a large purple bong with what was suspected to be burnt marijuana inside, and a plastic bag containing psilocybin mushrooms. Officers located a Ruger LCP .22 caliber pistol, an empty magazine matching the pistol, and an unspent .22 caliber round in the vehicle as well.

Officers were given permission to enter an apartment on Monroe Avenue. Black had told the resident he was going to pick up his belongings from the apartment. Officers located a handwritten note in an upstairs bedroom belonging to Black’s ex-girlfriend, who was one of the people Black is alleged to have shot at. Court documents summarize the note as stating Black was upset they had broken up, that saw her with another person, that she was supposed to be his one and only, and that he loves her, citing his love as the reason why he didn’t shoot her or the person she was with.

Black agreed to a field sobriety test and the officers observed signs suggesting Black was too impaired to safely drive a vehicle. The officers informed Anson they were concluding the sobriety test and Anson made contact with Black and advised him of his Miranda Rights. Black told Anson he and his ex-girlfriend started dating during the summer and by December had broken up, but he believes the two were attempting to talk things out. Black said he was told his ex-girlfriend was at the Pla Mor Lanes bowling alley with another man and a group of people and he decided to visit the bowling alley to find out for himself. Black said he drove his mother’s 2011 Chevrolet Malibu and knew she kept a gun in the car. He told Anson he drove around the bowling alley and became angry and jealous when he saw his ex-girlfriend with another man.

Black allegedly told Anson he grabbed the gun and fired three or four shots at the truck the two were standing near, saying he wanted to scare them and was aiming low at the truck while firing. Black also said one of the rounds jammed, forcing him to clear it and told Anson the gun was prone to jamming. Black then said the truck sped off and he decided to drive to Green River.

After Anson returned to the Rock Springs Police Department, he learned another RSPD officer interviewed the victims of the incident. The man with Black’s ex-girlfriend said they were with a group of friends at the bowling alley and were leaving to go to Old Chicago. While opening the door to his truck for Black’s ex-girlfriend, he said Black pulled up and started swearing at them. He said Black drove his car to block his truck in the parking spot it was parked in. He alleged that once he closed the passenger door to the truck, Black flashed a handgun while he walked to the driver’s side door. Once he entered and started the truck, Black pulled forward, which gave enough space for him to drive from the parking spot and attempt to leave the situation. He claimed Black drove in front of him again, but said he was able to maneuver the truck around Black’s vehicle to leave. During this time, Black allegedly had the handgun pointed out the window towards the truck.

He said Black got ahead of the truck and turned onto D Street, with the truck turning the same direction. The man alleged Black stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of D Street and Gobel Street and pulled off the road. Once the truck arrived at the same area, the man alleged Black started shooting at the truck, remembering hearing four shots and finding that three of them hit the truck.

Three bullet holes were found in the truck, two of which were in the lower portion of the driver’s side door and the third being found in the A pillar. All three shots were stopped before entering the truck’s cab. Officers also discovered six empty .22 LR casings in the area.