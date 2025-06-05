Teen Faces Felony Charges as Adult Following May 27 Standoff

ROCK SPRINGS – A teenager faces multiple felony charges related to the alleged theft of a truck that led to a standoff south of Rock Springs last week.

Logan Getchman, a minor, is being charged as an adult for felony theft and aggravated burglary, along with misdemeanor charges of reckless endangering, reckless driving, interference with a peace officer, and two counts of attempting to elude police officers. Aggravated burglary carries a potential prison sentence of between five years and 25 years and a potential fine of up to $50,000, while felony theft carries a possible prison sentence of up to 10 years and a potential fine of up to $10,000.

For the misdemeanor charges, reckless endangering is punishable by up to one year in jail and a possible fine of up to $750, while interference with a peace officer carries a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Reckless driving and the attempting to elude charges each carry penalties of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $750.

Getchman was placed on a $150,000 cash or surety bond May 29. A preliminary hearing was set for July 2 after the original June 4 hearing was continued.

According to court documents, the Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to a residence following a report of a stolen 2014 Chevy Silverado. The owner’s father said the truck was in the driveway when he woke up at 5 a.m., but was gone after he showered. The owner said he wasn’t aware who took the vehicle at that time, saying he lost a set of keys earlier in the week and was using a spare key to drive.

The owner later contacted the RSPD with further information about the alleged theft, learning of a photo shared to Snapchat by Getchman showing the interior of the truck. Officers were able to contact Getchman’s mother and ex-girlfriend, with the ex girlfriend convincing Getchman to meet her at the Elk Street Maverik and informing police about the meeting. Officers drove to the Maverik and noticed the truck parked at the convenience store. When a traffic stop was attempted, the truck drove off at a high rate of speed. Getchman is alleged to have driven more than 80 mph in a 35 mph zone, allegedly weaving through stopped vehicles at the intersection of Elk Street and Stagecoach Boulevard. A sheriff’s deputy pulled away from the pursuit due to the heavy traffic while a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper lost contact with the vehicle.

Law enforcement received a video from Holy Spirit Catholic Church allegedly showing the truck driving near the school at a high rate of speed, barely missing children and adults.

At 12:41 p.m. a trooper noticed Getchman parked in the desert near Wyoming Highway 430, but allegedly sped off at more than 60 mph along the highway after deputies and the trooper attempted to approach the vehicle. Getchman is alleged to have driven at speeds ranging between 100-110 mph as law enforcement pursued him.

Near milepost 43 south of Rock Springs, the vehicle slowed and pulled over to the right shoulder, appearing to have either run out of fuel or experienced a mechanical failure. Once stopped, Getchman allegedly did not follow commands to exit the truck. At 1:30 p.m., Getchman exited the vehicle and held a small handgun to the side of his head, allegedly refusing commands to drop the handgun. After several calls with a crisis negotiator, Getchman complied and dropped the handgun, allowing himself to be arrested.