Teens Will be Charged for Lowell School Vandalism

ROCK SPRINGS — Thanks to information from juveniles, the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) quickly investigated and apprehended those who allegedly vandalized Lowell School, formerly known as Independence High School.

The incident occurred on July 25, when RSPD officers responded to a burglary report at Lowell School. This afternoon, employees from DJ’s Glass were at the school measuring the windows and doors damaged to see what they needed in order to replace the damaged glass.

“Officers observed damage to multiple windows and doors, damaged property throughout the building, and several damaged electronic devices, such as iPads,” the press release states.

Damage is estimated to be in excess of $20,000.

Three teenage suspects have been identified and have admitted to causing the damage. All of the suspects will be charged.

“During the investigation, several juveniles assisted our officers. Without their help, the investigation may have been a lengthy process,” the release states.

The juveniles who assisted in the case were presented with a “Challenge Coin.” The presentation of these coins is a law enforcement tradition used to thank someone for their help and show the department’s appreciation.