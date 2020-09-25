TELLUS: Are Your Kids Trick-Or-Treating this Halloween?

Earlier this week, SweetwaterNOW reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidelines for celebrating fall holidays amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, in which they discouraged traditional trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door has been classified by the CDC as a “higher risk activity” that should be avoided this Halloween. Additionally, they advised against having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.

The CDC’s guidelines got all of us at SweetwaterNOW thinking, will your kids be trick-or-treating this Halloween? Or do the CDC recommendations change your plans?

We have created a survey for you to take that asks you if you will be allowing your kids to trick-or-treat this year, and whether you plan to hand out candy.

The CDC recommendations are to be taken as additional safety guidelines rather than replacements for state and local health and safety laws, rules, and regulations.

The Green River Urban Renewal Agency has already canceled its annual Trunk-Or-Treat event due to COVID-19 concerns, instead replacing it with a parade.

“We decided we’d host a parade this year so the businesses still have an opportunity to promote themselves, and the kids have a chance to receive candy,” the URA wrote on the event Facebook page.

So #TELLUS, do you plan on letting your kiddos trick-or-treat this Halloween? Do you plan on handing out candy? Keep an eye out for the results next week.