Temporary Board Position Open at Western

Board member Veronica Donaldson of the Western Wyoming College Board of Trustees has resigned and an interim Board position is now open. Dr. Donaldson was elected from the College Sub-District which coincides with Sweetwater County School District #1.

The Board of Trustees is currently accepting letters of interest from persons interested in filling Dr. Donaldson’s position with service to commence on February 9, 2023. At the next regular Board election in November of 2024, the person appointed as the interim Board Member will be eligible to run for election to the position.

Applicants must submit a letter of interest to Board of Trustees Vice President Jim Jessen, C/O Kandy Frink, Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901, prior to the close of business on February 1, 2023. Interested applicants may submit their letter electronically to kfrink@westernwyoming.edu. Applicants should be available for interviews on February 7, 2023.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Applicants must be a resident of Sweetwater County School District #1. Applicants may not be employees of the College District.

For further information, please telephone 382-1602 or send an email to kfrink@westernwyoming.edu.