Ten Graduates Celebrated at Farson Eden High School Commencement

FARSON — Ten graduates were celebrated at Farson Eden High School’s (FEHS) commencement on Thursday evening.

FEHS principal Barbara Rezzonico welcomed the crowd of friends and family members to begin the celebration.

Co-Salutatorian Sage Romero was invited to speak, giving his remarks about how fast high school had gone by and thanked everyone for helping him graduate. Following Romero, Salutatorian Sydney Jones spoke about procrastination and how it was actually a good thing which allowed her to make memories with her peers. She encouraged her fellow graduates to have fun and procrastinate a little bit in the future.

Validictorian Simeon Stotts then addressed the crowd. Stotts took a unique approach to his speech, speaking about each individual graduate and giving them a piece of advice from his point of view about them.

The final speaker was Tabetha Noble who was the key note speaker. Noble talked about how the Class of 2023 was not normal, but remarkable because of every challenge they had overcome. She continued on to talk about her personal failures but how they have led her to this point in her life which has only been for her good. She concluded by saying the real point of school for these graduates has been to learn how to learn.

A slideshow presentation followed and graduates gave out flowers to friends and family members. Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern then presented the graduates with their diplomas.

Congratulations to the FEHS Class of 2023!