Ten GRHS Cheerleaders Receive All-American Status

GREEN RIVER – The Wolves Cheer Team from Green River High School wrapped up an impressive showing at the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) camp this week. Ten team members were honored as All-American recipients for their performance, a prestigious recognition highlighting their skill and dedication.

The All-American recipients from Green River High School are:

Jaylene Gallegos – Junior

Jazlynn Hunt – Junior

Kailana Isaac – Sophomore

Izabella Kelley – Senior

Maggie Lennon – Junior

Juliet Peterson – Junior

Ezia Romango – Senior

Kamryn Shaw – Senior

Dax Smith – Junior

Hayden Winner – Senior

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Head Coach Mikayla Smart expressed immense pride in her team, stating, “I couldn’t be prouder of our All-American Cheerleaders. Their dedication and hard work truly shined this week during camp. Our team has achieved so much already, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the year brings for all of us!”

Being named an All-American Cheerleader comes with exciting opportunities. These standout athletes can attend various UCA events worldwide, showcasing their love for the sport and their exceptional skills alongside other top cheerleaders.

The future looks bright for the Wolves Cheer Team as they continue to build on their success from the UCA camp.