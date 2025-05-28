Ten Sweetwater County Softball Players Earn All-Conference Honors in 4A South

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Ten softball players from Sweetwater County were recognized for their standout performances this season with All-Conference selections in the 4A South, including five named to the First Team.

Green River and Rock Springs both saw strong representation on the All-Conference lists after battling through competitive regular seasons and producing strong postseason appearances.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

4A South All-Conference First Team

Green River’s Kodi Allred, a senior catcher, earned First Team honors after leading the Lady Wolves behind the plate and at bat. She was joined by fellow senior Haidyn Terry, who locked down a First Team spot as a pitcher following a strong final season in the circle.

Rock Springs had three players named to the First Team, including sophomore catcher Tarin Anderson. Anderson impressed with her defensive poise and ability to produce runs in key moments throughout the season. Senior shortstop Makyla Sweeney earned a nod for her consistency and leadership in the infield. Junior Rilynn Wester, who played both pitcher and third base, rounded out the Rock Springs First Team selections, bringing versatility and power to the Lady Tigers’ lineup.

4A South All-Conference Second Team

Green River has three more players added to the Second Team. Senior Izzy Kelley received recognition for her exceptional performance in left field and her impressive base running. Senior Emma Rieck earned a selection thanks to her strong season in right field and her reliability as a relief pitcher. Additionally, first baseman Chacee Shiner, also a senior, concluded her high school career with All-Conference honors.

Rock Springs had two Second Team selections. Junior Ruby Florencio was honored for her dual role at third base and as a pitcher while providing power at the plate offensively. Senior first baseman Kyndall Turnwall closed out her career with another solid season that earned her a place among the conference’s best.