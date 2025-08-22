Tennis Home Opener Show Flashes of Excellence For GRHS and RSHS

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers tennis teams hosted Campbell County and Thunder Basin on Thursday in their first home matches of the season, with both squads battling through competitive duals against two of the state’s toughest programs.

The Wolves split with Campbell County, with the boys earning a 3-2 win and the girls falling 4-1. Green River’s doubles teams carried the boys, as Tanner Hokanson and Kaiden Dodson won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1, Lucas Arnold and Kaiden Olson followed with a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 2, and Ethan Bundy and Blaise Taylor rolled 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.

On the girls’ side, Sydaey Lopez and Bryaley Beutel claimed the lone win for Green River, defeating Heibult and Haugen 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Campbell County took the other four matches, including a three-set battle at No. 3 doubles.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Against Thunder Basin, the Wolves boys came up just short in a 3-2 loss. Archibald picked up his first singles win of the home season at No. 1, defeating Rodgers 6-3, 6-3. Taylor and Bundy added a victory at No. 3 doubles, 6-2, 6-3, but Thunder Basin won the other three matches to edge the dual.

The Green River girls were swept 5-0 by the Bolts, despite a hard-fought three-set effort from Johnson and Caldwell at No. 3 doubles.

The Tigers faced similar challenges, dropping both duals to Campbell County and Thunder Basin.

Against Campbell County, the Rock Springs girls earned a win at No. 3 doubles as Tahlia Knudsen and Emery Punches claimed a 6-4, 6-2 victory. Campbell County took the dual 4-1. The Tiger boys also fell 4-1, with Jaxon Wheatley and Clint Copsey securing the lone win, 7-6 (5), 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Thunder Basin swept Rock Springs on both the boys’ and girls’ sides. The girls pushed two matches to third sets, including Sherley Zancanella and Bella Bear at No. 3 doubles, who fell 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. On the boys’ side, Carson Jenkins and Gentry Swafford battled in singles but came up short as the Bolts closed out a 5-0 sweep.

Check out photos from the home opening tennis matches below.