Tennis Results From Sweetwater Junior and Adult Championships

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School hosted tennis action on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The Sweetwater Junior and Adult Championships featured talent across all ages.
The tennis competition included singles and co-ed action. Check out the results below along with a few photos from the tournament.
Adult Mixed Doubles:
1st – Phil Harder & Bonnie Collins
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Junior Girls Singles:
1st – Morgan Atkins
2nd – Sydney Beutel
Junior Boys Singles:
1st – Caeden Grubb
2nd – Connor Friel
Junior Co-Ed Doubles:
1st – Caeden Grubb & Connor Friel
2nd – Morgan Atkins & Rory Ratliff