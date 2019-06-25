Tennis Results From Sweetwater Junior and Adult Championships

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School hosted tennis action on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The Sweetwater Junior and Adult Championships featured talent across all ages.

The tennis competition included singles and co-ed action. Check out the results below along with a few photos from the tournament.

Adult Mixed Doubles:

1st – Phil Harder & Bonnie Collins

Junior Girls Singles:

1st – Morgan Atkins

2nd – Sydney Beutel

Junior Boys Singles:

1st – Caeden Grubb

2nd – Connor Friel

Junior Co-Ed Doubles:

1st – Caeden Grubb & Connor Friel

2nd – Morgan Atkins & Rory Ratliff

Photo Credit: Jennifer Friel