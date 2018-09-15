Tennis Results: RSHS and GRHS Participate in Regional Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS — Regional tennis play was held over the weekend in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
The tournament was played to determine seeding for the upcoming state tournament.
Below are the results for both boys and girls tennis in the South region from Saturday’s matches.
Green River High School
BOYS RESULTS
Team Results: Cheyenne Central 61, Cheyenne South 43, Laramie 39, Green River 35, Cheyenne East 23, Rawlins 17, Rock Springs 0, Torrington 0.
#1 Singles
1st place, Brendon Lock (CS) wins over Kyle Moore (LAR), 6-0, 6-0.
3rd place, Brian Joelson (CC) wins over Seth Davidson (CE) 6-1, 6-1.
#2 Singles
1st place, Ryan Stampfli (CC) wins over Wyatt Ebben (CS) 6-2, 6-3.
3rd place, Mason Paskett (CE) wins over Jacob Pacheco (RAW) 6-3, 6-1.
#1 Doubles
1st place, Foster/Norgauer (CC) wins over Dreiling/Li (LAR) 6-3, 6-1.
3rd place, Atkins/Friel (GR) wins over Vigil/Moute (CS) 6-4, 6-3.
#2 Doubles
1st place, Bush/Storebo (CC) wins over Leininger/Potter (GR) 6-1, 6-2.
3rd place, Bury/Heinz (LAR) wins over Valdez/Mothershed (CS) 6-2, 6-2.
#3 Doubles
1st place, McKeehan/Anderson (GR) wins over Gibson/Bogus (CC) 6-3, 7-5.
3rd place, Allard/Pfeffer (RAW) wins over Doughty/Moute (CS) 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
GIRLS RESULTS
Team: Cheyenne Central 63, Cheyenne East 30, Green River 30, Laramie 29, Torrington 27, Rock Springs 25, Rawlins 15, Cheyenne South 4.
#1 Singles
1st place, Kelsey Hardsocg (CC) wins over Lexie Woolridge (CE) 6-1, 6-0.
3rd place, Emi Glass (TOR) wins over Sasha Bentley (RS) 6-2, 7-5.
#2 Singles
1st place, Emily Needham (CC) wins over Mackenzie Thompson (RAW) 6-0, 6-0.
3rd place, Sera Glass (TOR) wins over Grace Regeski (CE) 7-5, 6-1.
#1 Doubles
1st place, Franc/Jenkins (LAR) wins over Smith/Shuler (RS) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
3rd place, Brugger/Black (CC) wins over Harrison/Pope (GR) 6-4, 6-2.
#2 Doubles
1st place, Smedley/Foster (CC) wins over Sharp/Beutel (GR) 6-0, 6-3.
3rd place, Huang/Woelk (LAR) wins over Cates/Stokes (TOR) 6-4, 6-4.
#3 Doubles
1st place, Keller/Anderson (CC) wins over Counts/Heiser (GR) 6-3, 7-5.
3rd place, Cox/Dennis (LAR) wins over McIlwaine/Stoddard (CE) 6-3, 6-0.