Tennis Results: RSHS Hosts Central and East Over the Weekend

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers tennis squad closed out the regular season at home over the weekend against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East.
Below are the results from Saturday’s matches:
Rock Springs vs Cheyenne East
GIRLS VARSITY RESULTS
#1 Singles
Lexi Woolridge (CE) wins over Sasha Bentley (RS) 6-4, 6-3
#2 Singles
Grace Regeski (CE) wins over Michelle Butterfield (RS) 6-1, 6-0
Rock Springs High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
#1 Doubles
Courtney Smith and Rachel Shuler (RS) wins over Addison Tumer and Lindsay Eldred (CE) 6-1, 6-0
#2 Doubles
Aislyn Pecolar and Maddie Corbitt (RS) wins over Savanna Stoddand and Nedra Mcllwaive (CE) 7-5, 6-2
#3 Doubles
Josie Johnson and Favour Wanjoku (RS) wins over Brooklynn Soske and Olivia Shoemaker (CE) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
BOYS VARSITY RESULTS
#1 Singles
Seth Davidson (CE) wins over Kyler Van Valkenurg (RS) 6-1, 6-1
#2 Singles
Mason Paskett (CE) wins over Kaeden Hansen (RS) 6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles
Nolan Gerdes and Grant Redman (CE) wins over Ian Fletcher and Gunner Hamblin (RS) 6-2, 6-4
#2 Doubles
Kaiden Brown and Nathan Zastoopil (CE) wins over Bradyn Conover and Zack Smith (RS) 6-1, 6-1
#3 Doubles
Derek Lionberger and Shane Ramsey (RS) wins over Boston Smith and Nick Colgan (CE) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
Rock Springs vs Cheyenne Central
GIRLS VARSITY RESULTS
#1 Singles
Kelsey Hardsocg (CC) wins over Sasha Bentley (RS) 6-3, 6-0
#2 Singles
Emily Needham (CC) wins over Michelle Butterfield (RS) 6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles
Cailin Brugger and Maggie Black (CC) wins over Courtney Smith and Rachel Shuler (RS) 6-1, 1-0.
#2 Doubles
Kaitlyn Smedley and Sarah Foster (CC) wins over Aislyn Pecolar and Maddie Corbitt (RS) 6-0, 6-2
#3 Doubles
Tenley Keller and Cassadie Andersa (CC) wins over Josie Johnson and Favour Wanjoku (RS) 6-1, 6-0
BOYS VARSITY RESULTS
#1 Singles
Brian Joelson (CC) wins over Kyler Van Valkenurg (RS) 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles
Ryan Stampfli (CC) wins over Kaeden Hansen (RS) 6-1, 6-0
#1 Doubles
Ryan Foster and Eli Norgaver (CC) wins over Ian Fletcher and Gunner Hamblin (RS) 6-1, 7-5
#2 Doubles
Ben Bush and Brock Stevebo (CC) wins over Bradyn Conover and Zack Smith (RS) 6-0, 6-0
#3 Doubles
Bodhi Gibson and Caden Bogus (CC) wins over Derek Lionberger and Shane Ramsey (RS) 6-4, 7-5