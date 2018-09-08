Tennis Results: RSHS Hosts Central and East Over the Weekend

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers tennis squad closed out the regular season at home over the weekend against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East.

Below are the results from Saturday’s matches:

Rock Springs vs Cheyenne East

GIRLS VARSITY RESULTS

#1 Singles

Lexi Woolridge (CE) wins over Sasha Bentley (RS) 6-4, 6-3

#2 Singles

Grace Regeski (CE) wins over Michelle Butterfield (RS) 6-1, 6-0

#1 Doubles

Courtney Smith and Rachel Shuler (RS) wins over Addison Tumer and Lindsay Eldred (CE) 6-1, 6-0

#2 Doubles

Aislyn Pecolar and Maddie Corbitt (RS) wins over Savanna Stoddand and Nedra Mcllwaive (CE) 7-5, 6-2

#3 Doubles

Josie Johnson and Favour Wanjoku (RS) wins over Brooklynn Soske and Olivia Shoemaker (CE) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

BOYS VARSITY RESULTS

#1 Singles

Seth Davidson (CE) wins over Kyler Van Valkenurg (RS) 6-1, 6-1

#2 Singles

Mason Paskett (CE) wins over Kaeden Hansen (RS) 6-0, 6-0

#1 Doubles

Nolan Gerdes and Grant Redman (CE) wins over Ian Fletcher and Gunner Hamblin (RS) 6-2, 6-4

#2 Doubles

Kaiden Brown and Nathan Zastoopil (CE) wins over Bradyn Conover and Zack Smith (RS) 6-1, 6-1

#3 Doubles

Derek Lionberger and Shane Ramsey (RS) wins over Boston Smith and Nick Colgan (CE) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Rock Springs vs Cheyenne Central

GIRLS VARSITY RESULTS

#1 Singles

Kelsey Hardsocg (CC) wins over Sasha Bentley (RS) 6-3, 6-0

#2 Singles

Emily Needham (CC) wins over Michelle Butterfield (RS) 6-0, 6-0

#1 Doubles

Cailin Brugger and Maggie Black (CC) wins over Courtney Smith and Rachel Shuler (RS) 6-1, 1-0.

#2 Doubles

Kaitlyn Smedley and Sarah Foster (CC) wins over Aislyn Pecolar and Maddie Corbitt (RS) 6-0, 6-2

#3 Doubles

Tenley Keller and Cassadie Andersa (CC) wins over Josie Johnson and Favour Wanjoku (RS) 6-1, 6-0

BOYS VARSITY RESULTS

#1 Singles

Brian Joelson (CC) wins over Kyler Van Valkenurg (RS) 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles

Ryan Stampfli (CC) wins over Kaeden Hansen (RS) 6-1, 6-0

#1 Doubles

Ryan Foster and Eli Norgaver (CC) wins over Ian Fletcher and Gunner Hamblin (RS) 6-1, 7-5

#2 Doubles

Ben Bush and Brock Stevebo (CC) wins over Bradyn Conover and Zack Smith (RS) 6-0, 6-0

#3 Doubles

Bodhi Gibson and Caden Bogus (CC) wins over Derek Lionberger and Shane Ramsey (RS) 6-4, 7-5