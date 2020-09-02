Tennis Results: Wolves Dominate Nets Against Tigers

GREEN RIVER — A familiar outcome for the Green River Wolves tennis team manifested itself after hosting the Rock Springs Tigers on Tuesday evening.

After winning all 10 matches last week in Rock Springs, the Wolves once again swept the Tigers in the second and final meeting between the two schools in the regular season.

Below are full results from Tuesday’s dual.

Varsity Girls

No. 1 Singles: Gabrielle Heiser (GRHS) over Haylie Nandrup (RSHS) – 7-5, 6-2

No. 2 Singles: Megan Counts (GRHS) over Abbie Erramouspe (RSHS) – 6-0, 6-1

No. 1 Doubles: Kaylle Carson and Emmie Archibald (GRHS) over Rikki Cozad and Kayleigh Hamblin (RSHS) – 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Doubles: Alicia Harrison and Kayde Strauss (GRHS) over Allyson Turner and Esther Bae (RSHS) – 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 Doubles: Kiley Strange and Ali Brown (GRHS) over Hannah Shuler and Isabella Rodriguez (RSHS) – 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

Photos by Brayden Flack.

Varsity Boys

No. 1 Singles: Caeden Grubb (GRHS) over Nico Woolsey (RSHS) – 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Singles: Connor Friel (GRHS) over Khrishan Sanarez (RSHS) – 6-1, 6-1

No. 1 Doubles: Camden Nelson and Domenick Kunkle (GRHS) over Jaxon Smith and Tegan Conover (RSHS) – 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Doubles: Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel (GRHS) over Cole Meats and Landon Atkinson (RSHS) – 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Doubles: Jon Ty Leininger and Jake Findlow (GRHS) over Adam Larson and Brayden Davies (RSHS) – 6-1, 6-2