Teofilo “Tuffy” Romero (December 8, 1944 – December 31, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Teofilo “Tuffy” Romero passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 75 years.

He was born on December 8, 1944 in Taos, New Mexico, the son of Jose Romero and Rosana Mondragon Romero. Tuffy attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He married Bernice Fernandez Romero in Rock Springs on November 14, 1970.

Mr. Romero served in the Army National Guard. He worked as a certified mechanic for TATA Chemical for 35 years; he retired in 2005.

Tuffy enjoyed his life. His interests were spending time with his family, camping at New Fork, teaching his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews how to fish and camp, shooting pool, gambling, going on Wendover trips, traveling, watching old country westerns, wrestling and football.

Survivors include his wife Bernice of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Diana Romero of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Tammy Schirmer and husband Jeremiah of Rock Springs, Wyoming, five sisters; Connie Ruiz and husband Phil of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Cheryl Mcneill and husband Mark of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Debbie Landeros of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Bertha Romero of Aurora, Colorado, Julia Cisneros of Cheyenne, Wyoming, three grandchildren; Brianna Romero, Dylan Romero and wife Kassandra, Jordan Schirmer, two great-grandchildren; Lincoln Kirkbride and the newest in the making Omen Teofilo Romero, the Fernandez family, and several aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip “Hobbs” Romero, Timmy Romero, Geneva Pinkston, Carmen Romero and several nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family of Teofilo “Tuffy” Romero respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Cowboy’s Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming

