Teresa Kay Lowe (August 27, 1961 – January 12, 2024)

Teresa Kay Lowe, 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, January 12, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the last five years and former resident of several towns in Wyoming and Utah. Teresa died following lengthy illnesses.

She was born August 27, 1961 in Salt Lake City, Utah; the daughter of Harold Burt Syndergaard and Helen Bernice Swenson Syndergaard.

She married the love of her life Jeffrey Lowe on December 3, 1976 in Manila, Utah. Together they spent many happy years and welcomed son David on May 20, 1977 and daughter Kalyn on November 19, 1979. He passed away in 1999 from a courageous battle with cancer. Teresa made sure that all of their grandchildren knew about him and his love.

She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she would brag about them to anyone that would listen. She loved everyone she met. She never knew a stranger. She somehow became everyone’s mom and grandma and they loved her to pieces. Teresa was a spunky and happy-go-lucky gal all the time. She enjoyed being outside and diving into the Native American Culture. She loved to bake; crafting; sharing her talents and knowledge as well. She was an avid rock collector. Teresa was a child at heart and loved to go on spontaneous adventures. She would help anyone in need or just for the heck of it.

Survivors include her daughter, Kalyn McMicheal and husband Jacob of Green River, Wyoming; three sisters, Marquita Davis and life partner Tim of Layton, Utah; Tamara Syndergaard and life partner Jeff of Tyler, Texas; Lisa Jensen and husband Duane of Stilwell, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Shayanna Ray; Cheyenne McKeehan and husband Brandon; Takota Latkowski and husband Greg; Konner Gresham and wife Kristi; Kaden Lowe; Kamryn Lowe; Esmay Lowe (Hershberger); Nevaeh Hershberger; three great-grandchildren, Edward; Elijah; Claire; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews also survive.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Paul Lowe, one brother, John Syndergaard.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Friday, January 26, 2024 at Walker Mortuary 45 West 200 North Street, Morgan, Utah. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the South Morgan Cemetery, 335 South State Street, Morgan Utah. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the Walker Mortuary.

