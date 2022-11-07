Teresa Lynn Hanson (September 12, 1962 – November 2, 2022)

Teresa Lynn Hanson, 60, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for the past three years and former resident of Florida.

Teresa was born September 12, 1962 in Denver, Colorado; the daughter of Edward Leon Ballegeer and Shirley Ann Harper.

She attended school in Brighton and Walden, Colorado and was a 1981 graduate of North Park High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Teresa married William Ceborn Hanson on November 7, 1981 in Walden, Colorado.

She enjoyed tending her plants and gardening, bird watching, astronomy, crafting and loved cats.

Survivors include her Husband William Hanson of Green River, Wyoming; father, Edward Ballegeer of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Rebecca Thomas of Alabama; two brothers, Richard Ballegeer and wife Cathy of Colorado; Kirk Ballegeer of Longmont, Colorado; one sister, Denise Bramwell and husband Brian of Green River, Wyoming; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren on the way.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; mother; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward Murphy and wife Janice; brother-in-law Pat Murphy and wife Stacie.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Teresa’s memory to the Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022. at the Brewery in Green River, 50 Railroad Avenue.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com