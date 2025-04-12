Teri A. Bronkhurst (February 4, 1951 – April 9, 2025)

Teri A. Bronkhurst, 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Feb. 4, 1951, in Westfir, Oregon, Teri brought light and joy into the lives of those who were fortunate enough to have known her.

Teri spent her formative years in Eugene, Oregon, where she attended local schools. With a strong work ethic and dedication, she embarked on a fulfilling career at Allied Chemical, where she worked for 14 years before retiring as a surface operator in 1990.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married the love of her life August 6, 1981 in Green River.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Teri was a beacon of love and strength for her family.

She is survived by her husband, Phil W. Bronkhurst; one son, Troy Clark of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Julia Salas and her husband Lee of Green River, and Kelly Nevin and her husband Steve of Lake City, Minnesota; one brother, Phil Caulkins and his wife Sandy of Eugene, Oregon, 13 grandchildren, Timothy Smith and wife Brandi of Green River, Josh Flores and fiancé Angela of Green River, Ethan Morison and wife Destinee of Green River, Trisha Crossman and husband James of Cheyenne, Tyra Kruljac and husband Brett of Rock Springs, Brooke Clark of Rock Springs, Kayla Clark of Rock Springs, Dalton Clark of Evanston,; McKenzie Clark of Evanston, Ariana Schneider and husband Jordan of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nathan Sanford and wife Kaila of Lake City, Minnesota, Brandon Sanford of Lake City, Minnesota, Katie Jonas and husband Jesse of Lake City, Minnesota; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Teri was preceded in death by her parents, Allan and Lois Caulkins; one sister, Kathy Jorgensen; two sons, Jeremy Bronkhurst and Tommy Clark; one daughter, Kristina Clark; whose memories she held dear.

Teri’s zest for life was evident in her many hobbies and passions. She was an avid lover of the outdoors, finding immense joy in camping by the lake with her children and grandchildren. Her adventurous spirit led her to scuba diving, while her love for fun and games made gambling a cherished pastime. Above all, Teri’s Labradors were a central part of her life, providing companionship and unconditional love.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Teri’s memory to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 1016 W Jackson Blvd. #1073, Chicago, Illinois 60607.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted Saturday, April 19, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2350, 88 N 2nd East, Green River.

As we say farewell to Teri, we hold dear the countless memories and the love she shared so effortlessly. Her legacy continues through the lives she touched, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.