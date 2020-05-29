Teri Jo Foster (December 12, 1956 – May 16, 2020)

Teri Jo Foster of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020, with her family by her side, at the University of Utah. She passed away after battling complications with multiple heart surgeries.

Teri lived in Rock Springs for the past 13 years and called Wyoming home. She was born December 12, 1956, in Hot Springs, Montana, to John A. and Isabelle Welch; she graduated in 1975 and went on to beauty school in Missoula. She married Kevin Foster in 2001.

Teri’s family and friends meant the world to her, especially her grandchildren. Her most cherished memories are the times spent with family. She loved spending time and cheering them on in their activities and sports. She was their No. 1 fan. Teri was known for her Sunday dinners. None of her oilfield family spent a holiday alone, they all left with a prayer and full tummy. Teri loved to quilt, garden and was the queen of Farkle. Teri blessed many that she loved with a home-made quilt. One of Teri and Kevin’s highlighted events was their trip to Alaska last year, with family Rob and Jolene Hotho, where Teri caught the biggest halibut.

Teri Jo was her family’s glue, and will forever be missed.

Teri is survived by her husband Kevin of 19 years; daughter Crystal (James, Kyler and Jacee Jo Maedche); son Rondel “Bear” (Serena, Shelby, Trevin and Olivia Koepplin); life-long friend Sherrill (Eddie Bishop); stepson Kevin “Buzz” (Mary Ann, Alyssa and Nolan, Mary Lee, and Colt Thomas Larsen; Lane, Tiara and Tucker Foster); stepdaughter Carrie (Cory, Chance, and Colby Guenzler); stepdaughter Stacy (Destry, Holden, and Tally Torgerson); stepdaughter Amanda (Stew, Walker, Wade and Levi Willis); mother Isabelle Welch; brother John Welch; sister Dacy (John Holland); and brother-in-law Steven Foster. Together with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends she loved.

Teri is preceded in death by her grandmother Lone Welch, grandfather John R. and Zola Welch; father John A. Welch, sister Dana Baxter and great nephew Blake Hettick.

A celebration of life will be held on August 8, 2020, in Rock Springs with a reception to follow at the family home.