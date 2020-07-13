Terrance Michael “Terry” Livingston (August 7, 1946 – June 24, 2020)

Terrance Michael “Terry” Livingston, 73, passed away Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020, while on a camping trip in Utah.

Terry was born on August 7, 1946, in Ontonagon, Michigan, a son of Michael B. and Margaret E. Livingston. He attended school in Ontonagon and Bergland, Michigan, and later attended Western Wyoming Community College where he earned two Bachelor of Art degrees and the University of American where he earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree.

On July 4, 1980, he married the former Diane Allen Shelton in Ontonagon and they resided in Marquette, Michigan, where Terry was employed building fire lanes for the Forest Service.

After moving to Rock Springs in 1982, he was employed as a wastewater treatment plant operator, security guard, truck driver, and health-care office manager within Sweetwater County. Terry and Diane enjoyed the many opportunities of exploring, camping, and fishing in the Mountain West. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3002. His favorite pastime in his retirement was woodworking, and his family and friends enjoy many of his tables, bowls, boxes, clocks, and pens.

He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 40 years, Diane, and her son Jaime W. (Stacie) Shelton of Ishpeming, Michigan, to whom he was a loving and proud father; a sister, Sandra (Kenneth) Heikkila of Ontonagon, Michigan, and brothers; Michael (Marilee) Livingston of Wakefield, Michigan, and Patrick (Mary) of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews of three generations and the many friends he made along the way.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, and their whole generation of aunts and uncles, his cousin, Steve Smith, and special Uncle “Bud” Arthur Albert Livingston, and Bud’s daughter, Mary.

At Terry’s request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held until his interment in the town of his birth at a later date.