Terri Lyn Greene (December 9, 1952 – November 20, 2022)

Terri Lyn Greene, 69, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Western Peaks Specialty Hospital in Bountiful, Utah. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Greene passed away following a lengthy illness.

She was born on December 9, 1952 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of James Arthur Robinson and Mary Marlene McPhie.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and graduated from Rock Springs High School Class of 71.

She married Edward Greene Sr. on May 29, 1976 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Greene devoted her time to caring for others.

Mrs. Greene volunteered at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for many years, and retired from the YWCA after 24 years. She loved nothing more than caring for her family, people in need and caretaker for her mother and sister.

Survivors include her husband, Edward R, Greene of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sons, Kenneth Greene of Brigham City, Utah; Edward R. Greene Jr. of Commerce, Colorado; Daniel L. Greene of Phoenix, Arizona; eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Bruce Robinson; one sister, Tamera Kay Lee.

Cremation will take place; a Graveside Service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.