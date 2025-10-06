Terri Sue Turnwall (March 8, 1953 – September 27, 2025)

Terri Sue (Lake) Turnwall, 72, of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2025. She was born March 8, 1953, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Thomas B. Lake and Betty Jean (Logan) Mueller.

Terri attended schools in both Evanston and Rock Springs, where she made lifelong friendships and built many cherished memories. In September 1976, she married John Turnwall. Though they later divorced, they remained close friends throughout their lives.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, always putting her family at the center of her world.

Terri is survived by her children, Chris (Mellisa) Turnwall of Patterson, California, Toni (Jason) Jelaco, and Kelly Turnwall all of Rock Springs; her grandchildren, Payton (Dylan) Boudra, Kyndall Turnwall, John Turnwall, JT Doherty, Jazymine Doherty, and honorary granddaughter Renae Walker; great-grandchildren Emylee, Rhett, and Piper Boudra; brother Ken Lake; niece Melanie Lake; nephew Tommy Lake; cousin Jerry Munk and family; along with nieces and nephews from the Turnwall side of the family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Jack Mueller, her former husband John Turnwall, as well as several aunts and uncles.

Terri was known for her kindness, her sense of humor, and her deep love for her family. She enjoyed cheering on her grandchildren and supporting their activities, with a special passion for the Rock Springs High School Softball team.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

The family asks that donations be made to the Rock Springs High School Softball Team, 1375 James Dr, Rock Springs Wyoming 82901, a cause that was close to Terri’s heart.

She will be remembered with love and greatly missed by all who knew her.

