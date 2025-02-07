Terry Arlo McDaniel (November 5, 1956 – February 3, 2025)

A lot of fun and laughter left the world on February 3, 2025 with the passing of our beloved Terry Arlo McDaniel.

Terry was born on November 5, 1956, in Roosevelt, Utah to Arlo Otis McDaniel and Wanda Sprouse. Wanda later married Duncan James Silver, who Terry loved deeply and considered his father.

Terry grew up throughout Utah, and some of his fondest memories were made while living with his grandparents in Roosevelt where as a child, he watched with great curiosity as trucks and tractors passed by his home. His fascination with all things that had motors led him to attend Utah Valley Technical School, where he developed his skills as a heavy-duty diesel mechanic.

In 1976, Terry married his childhood sweetheart, Susan Walker, in the Provo LDS Temple. That same year, they moved to Green River, Wyoming. Together, they raised four daughters and were blessed with 14 grandchildren, all of whom he adored and was incredibly proud of.

Terry was a true jack of all trades! He began his career as an underground heavy equipment mechanic at Allied Chemical where he worked for years. He was always diving into something new or trying his hand at something different. He owned a welding and maintenance business for a time. He loved hunting, fishing, and boating. He enjoyed his horses, motorcycle, backhoe, guns and four-wheelers. He played the guitar, perfected the potato cannon, made clocks, rebuilt a truck, crafted with metal, flew planes, and carved knives. His spontaneous sense for something new, made him predictably unpredictable, and that’s exactly why we loved him.

Terry’s presence was larger than life. A natural comic, he found humor in everything! Nothing was off-limits for him to laugh at. His boisterous laugh and humorous stories will live on in the memories of all who were fortunate enough to know him.

He is survived by the love of his life Susan McDaniel; daughters Mindy Krause Hoopes of Willard, Utah, Shannon (John) Fairchild of Prattville, Alabama, Brynn (Scott) Kubalek of Lonato del Garda, Italy, and Morgan (Joseph) Harris of Westminster, Colorado; grandchildren Kelsey Krause, Kynadi Fairchild, Brooklyn Fairchild, Linken Fairchild, Carter Fairchild, Hudson Fairchild, Corbyn Kubalek, Landen Kubalek, Carson Kubalek, Talmage Kubalek, Boston Harris, Denver Harris, Dash Harris, Liv Harris; parents Duncan and Wanda Silver of Park City, Utah; brothers Duncan Silver, Mike Silver, Kenny McDaniel, Shawn Silver, and Travis Silver; and sisters Heather O’Conner, Kathy Hildreth and Misty Stevens.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Kenneth LeRoy Sprouse, Ruth Sprouse Swortz, and Daryl Swortz; his sister Tammy McDaniel, and Spencer Krause, whom he cared for.

Services will be held Friday, February 14, 2025 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1255 West Teton Green River. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.