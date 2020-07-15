Terry Jay Garvin Sr ( October 18, 1961- March 2, 2020)

Terry loved spending time with his family, boating on the lake, and riding his Harley. He enjoyed hunting and loved everything there is about cranes and trucking. He had a contagious attitude and lived to make other people laugh and smile.

Terry is survived by his four children Jennifer Lombardo, Jeanette Rech, Tj Garvin and Jason Garvin; siblings Michelle Garvin, Darrell Garvin and Joe Garvin; several nieces and nephews; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Darrell and Barbara Garvin.

Services will be held in Baggs, Wyoming, at the Cemetery at 11 on July 19.