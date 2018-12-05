Terry Lee Baker (April 27, 1962 – November 29, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Terry Lee Baker, 56, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 22 years and is a former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Ms. Baker was born on April 27, 1962 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Delano Draney and Betty Jane Lucero.

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, cosmetology school and one year of schooling for medical billing.

Ms. Baker worked as a hotel clerk at Days Inn for the past year.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ms. Baker enjoyed spending time with family, riding horses, bicycling, excercising, reading, and she most enjoyed being a hair stylist, and her cat Merlin.

Survivors include her mother; Betty Jane Seelen of Green River, Wyoming, three sons; Kenneth “Kenny” Harsha and wife Sarah of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Levi French of Casper, Wyoming, Cody Baker of Oregon, three brothers; Kent Draney of Green River, Wyoming, Matthew Thompson and wife Julie of Green River, Wyoming, Isiah Thompson and wife Ashley of Lyman, Wyoming, one sister; Tanya DeVaul of Las Vegas, Nevada, two grandchildren, Alex Harsha, Justin Harsha, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents; Jose and Faye Lucero, paternal grandfather; Rex Draney, paternal grandmother Mabel Potter and husband Cyril Potter, father; Delano Draney, and one brother; Ricky Draney.

Following cremation,private family services will be conducted.

