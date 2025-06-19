Terry Michael Chambers (Oct. 2, 1953 – May 31, 2025)

Terry Michael Chambers – a fourth generation Jackson Hole resident and prominent Valley artist – passed peacefully on May 31, 2025, while in the company of loved ones, at his family home in Wilson.

Terry is survived by his longtime companion and the love of his life Alice Oakley, along with his elder brother Richard Chambers, younger sister Debbie (Chambers) McGarvey, two adult children Andy Chambers and Tina Chambers, and four grandchildren Mya Smith, Abigail Chambers, Wilson Chambers, and Ava Smith.

Terry was born in Rocks Spring on October 2, 1953. As a child, Terry moved with his family first to Lander, then to Cheyenne, and finally back to Rocks Springs, where Terry graduated high school in 1972. During these formative years, Terry spent many vacations and summer months on his Grandmother Mary’s ranch north of town (now part of Grand Teton National Park), where he would gain an unyielding love for the rugged beauty and lifestyle of Jackson.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

After graduating high school, Terry enrolled in art college to pursue his creative interests but quickly left school to work in the oil field, where he became a skilled pipeline welder. His welding career would take him across the country, working coast-to-coast. Along the way, Terry acquired a unique skill for working with metals of all sorts. In 1995, with more than 20 years of pipeline experience, Terry took a risk and moved back to Jackson to pursue his first passion – art. Working out of his uncle’s garage in Wilson, Terry would go on to build a successful iron art business – Custom Iron Design – merging his industry experience as a trained welder with his creative impulses as an innate artist. Over time, Terry mastered his craft, creating one-of-kind pieces of functional metal art in homes, businesses, and other prominent locations throughout the Valley, and beyond. Some of Terry’s notable pieces in the Valley include the Welcome Stranger sign at the top of Teton Pass, the stainless-steel Snake River wall installation at the airport, and the iron cross atop the Chapel of Transfiguration – each a tribute to Terry’s continuing legacy in the Valley.

Terry was an artist, an athlete, a loving father, a devoted spouse, and friend to many. He will be missed dearly.

A memorial service will be held in celebration of Terry at the Owen Bircher Park in Wilson on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 10 a.m. All are welcome.