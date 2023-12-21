Terry Ray Zumbrennen (March 7, 1947 – December 18, 2023)

Terry Ray Zumbrennen, 76, passed away Monday, December 18, 2023, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, where he spent most of his life.

He was born March 7, 1947, in Rock Springs, the son of William Jacob Zumbrennen and Margaret (Reese) Zumbrennen.

Terry attended schools in Rock Springs and Rawlins, Wyoming, graduating high school in 1966. He was drafted in the Vietnam War in 1966, where he served in the 199th Infantry Brigade. He was later medically discharged.

He married Lynn (Stratton) Zumbrennen in June 1968 in Rawlins. They separated after 38 years.

After his medical discharge, he attended the University of Wyoming and WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming. He earned certificates in auto mechanics and auto body.

He and his wife, Lynn, lived in Laramie, Rock Springs, and Pinedale, Wyoming. They also spent some years snowbirding in Las Vegas.

He was in business at Superior Tire in Green River with his brother, John, and then was the owner and operator of the ZZZ’s with his wife, Lynn. Terry moved back to Rock Springs and was living there at the time of his death.

His passions were fishing, hunting, camping, and hunting for arrowheads. He could sit for hours waiting on the tip of a fishing pole to bob, or hike for miles hunting the mighty elk. He also truly enjoyed collecting classic cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, John Zumbrennen, Jay Zumbrennen, and David Zumbrennen.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn of Rock Springs, sister Patricia A. Stinchcomb of Rock Springs, and several nieces and nephews, cousins, and “greats”.

Cremation has taken place. Terry’s wishes were to have no services.