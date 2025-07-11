Terry Sanchez (January 30, 1953 – July 5, 2025)

Terry Sanchez (Kolar), 72, of Mesquite, Nevada passed away peacefully on July 5, 2025 surrounded by her family after a long battle with leukemia.

Born on January 30, 1953, in Rock Springs, Terry had a gift for creating a warm, welcoming home—one that became a comforting haven for both friends and family. For those who knew her, “Aunt Terry” wasn’t just a title—it was a feeling of love, wisdom, and generosity that she extended to all.



She was married to her sweetheart, Patrick (Pat) Sanchez, for 54 years. Together they raised a beautiful family including their two children, Shane (Jennifer) Sanchez and Patsy Sanchez, and their beloved grandson, Shae Sanchez, whom they raised as their son. Terry was a proud grandmother to Dylan, Sevanna (Taison), Amanda (Adam), Joshua, Lexy, Tyler, and Jordan; and a cherished great-grandmother to Malia, Ari, Landon, Aubree, Preslee, and Jaxson.

Terry found joy in rock and arrowhead hunting, collecting antiques, stained glass art, making jewelry, and driving her VW convertible with the top down and the music up. She was known for her creativity, independence, and deep care for those around her. Her home, and her heart, were always open.

She is survived by her loving sisters Linda Ellison and Kay (Leonard) Ortega and many nieces and nephews. Terry is preceded in death by her granddaughter Sasha Marie Sanchez, mother Olive Coggins, father Kermit Kolar, brother Steven Kolar, brothers-in-law Eddie, Nick and Henry Sanchez, sister-in-law Pam Sanchez and nephew Kreston Sanchez.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Green River.