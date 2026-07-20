Test Your Skills at the Flaming Gorge 3D Archery Shoot on July 25

Whether you’re getting ready for hunting season, chasing bragging rights, or simply looking for a fun day outdoors, the Flaming Gorge 3D Archery Shoot offers an exciting challenge for archers of every skill level.

Join fellow archers on Saturday, July 25, at the Flaming Gorge Shooting Complex in Manila, Utah, for a full day of competition, camaraderie, and scenic shooting in the heart of Flaming Gorge Country.

Participants will navigate a 19-target 3D course featuring lifelike animal targets strategically placed throughout the course, putting accuracy, distance judgment, and shooting skills to the test. In addition to the main course, attendees can enjoy extra games and challenges on the stationary range throughout the day.

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Event Schedule

8:00 a.m. – Registration Opens

8:15 a.m. – Shooting Begins

12:30 p.m. – Registration Closes

1:00 p.m. – Final shooter groups begin the course

Competition Divisions

Traditional Class

Recurve and traditional bows only

Bowhunter Class

Hunting bows with no magnification

Freestyle Class

Magnification and all accessories welcome

Registration

$40 – Adult Competitive Entry

Includes scorecard and eligibility for cash payouts

$20 – Youth Competitive Entry

$20 – Fun Shoot

Enjoy the course without keeping score or competing

Event Highlights

19 realistic 3D animal targets

Two arrows per target

Additional games and challenges on the stationary range

Cash payouts based on participation in each division

Equipment Rules

No crossbows

No broadheads

Whether you’re a seasoned competitor, a bowhunter sharpening your skills before the season, or introducing a young archer to the sport, the Flaming Gorge 3D Archery Shoot is a great opportunity to enjoy one of Utah’s newest outdoor shooting facilities surrounded by the spectacular scenery of Flaming Gorge.

Gather your friends, pack your gear, and spend the day making memories while taking aim in one of the most beautiful archery settings in the West.

Event Location

Flaming Gorge Shooting Complex

Manila, Utah

Located in beautiful Daggett County near the world-famous Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.

For questions or additional information:

[email protected]

435-778-0014