Test Your Skills at the Flaming Gorge 3D Archery Shoot on July 25

Whether you’re getting ready for hunting season, chasing bragging rights, or simply looking for a fun day outdoors, the Flaming Gorge 3D Archery Shoot offers an exciting challenge for archers of every skill level.
Join fellow archers on Saturday, July 25, at the Flaming Gorge Shooting Complex in Manila, Utah, for a full day of competition, camaraderie, and scenic shooting in the heart of Flaming Gorge Country.
Participants will navigate a 19-target 3D course featuring lifelike animal targets strategically placed throughout the course, putting accuracy, distance judgment, and shooting skills to the test. In addition to the main course, attendees can enjoy extra games and challenges on the stationary range throughout the day.
Event Schedule
8:00 a.m. – Registration Opens
8:15 a.m. – Shooting Begins
12:30 p.m. – Registration Closes
1:00 p.m. – Final shooter groups begin the course
Competition Divisions
Traditional Class
- Recurve and traditional bows only
Bowhunter Class
- Hunting bows with no magnification
Freestyle Class
- Magnification and all accessories welcome
Registration
$40 – Adult Competitive Entry
- Includes scorecard and eligibility for cash payouts
$20 – Youth Competitive Entry
$20 – Fun Shoot
- Enjoy the course without keeping score or competing
Event Highlights
- 19 realistic 3D animal targets
- Two arrows per target
- Additional games and challenges on the stationary range
- Cash payouts based on participation in each division
Equipment Rules
- No crossbows
- No broadheads
Whether you’re a seasoned competitor, a bowhunter sharpening your skills before the season, or introducing a young archer to the sport, the Flaming Gorge 3D Archery Shoot is a great opportunity to enjoy one of Utah’s newest outdoor shooting facilities surrounded by the spectacular scenery of Flaming Gorge.
Gather your friends, pack your gear, and spend the day making memories while taking aim in one of the most beautiful archery settings in the West.
Event Location
Flaming Gorge Shooting Complex
Manila, Utah
Located in beautiful Daggett County near the world-famous Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.
For questions or additional information: