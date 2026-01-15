Teton Hydraulics Welcomes New Ownership

Teton Hydraulics is now under the ownership of Jon Jasperson, continuing the tradition of local, family-owned service. Teton Hydraulics has proudly served Sweetwater County and surrounding areas for 32 years and will continue operations without interruption.

Jon Jasperson has lived and worked in the community for more than 40 years. He grew up in a family-owned business and brings that same commitment to customer service and community support to Teton Hydraulics, with a focus on continuing to serve local industries and residents.

Teton Hydraulics provides hydraulic repair, machining, industrial repair and fabrication, and pump services for mining, oil and gas, power generation, and the public.

📞 (307) 875-3592



