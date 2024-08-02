Thank You from SWCSD#2 Transportation

SWCSD#2 Transportation Community Event
SWCSD#2 Transportation wants to thank the community for allowing us to be a part of the students’ education and day. Come out and see our three booths:
- Bus Exploration Booth: Experience the inside and outside of a bus and learn about the danger zones.
- Bus Route and Driver Information Booth: Parents can get information on upcoming bus routes and meet the drivers.
- Behind the Wheel Booth: Discover what it’s like to drive a bus and learn about career opportunities in Transportation.
Enjoy hamburgers, hotdogs, and kronskis while learning about transportation. There will also be a children’s area with face painting and coloring.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
WHEN
August 6th
10 AM -2 PM
WHERE
Parking lot off of Shoshone behind Lincoln Middle School.
We are excited to share with the community and extend our appreciation!