Thank You–The 2019 Walk to End Alzheimers Raised $34,000

Deer Trail Assisted living & Memory Center would like to thank the following individuals and businesses that made the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event a huge success!!

Together we raised over $34,000!!

ALZHEIMER’S FACTS

Alzheimer’s is the nation’s largest under-recognized public health crisis. That is why we are working hard to provide care and support to those in need, to educate and raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and to accelerate research.

Alzheimer’s is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States.

More Americans than ever – an estimated 5.8 million – are living with Alzheimer’s, and this number is expected to rise to nearly 14 million by 2050.

Between 2000 and 2017 deaths from heart disease have decreased 9% while deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased 145%.

1 in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

Total payments for healthcare, long-term care and Hospice for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias are projected to increase from $290 billion in 2019 to more than $1.1 trillion in 2050.

Every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops the disease.

Thank you for your help as we work towards finding a cure for this deadly and heartbreaking disease.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.