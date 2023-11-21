Thanksgiving Travel Impacted by Snow and Slick Roads

WYOMING — Travel conditions across the state will be less than ideal this Thanksgiving holiday, with snowfall, slick roads and cold conditions.

According to the WYDOT Road Impact Forecast through Friday, Nov. 24, there will be light to moderate snow developing in the northern areas of the state early Thursday morning, around 3-4 a.m. This will impact the mountains and the northern basins and plains along Interstate 90.

Through Thanksgiving day, the northern part of the state can expect to see conditions worsen with moderate to heavy snow increasing through Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Blowing snow with poor visibility will likely impact central areas of Wyoming Thursday afternoon after 2 p.m. through Friday morning, including in Casper westward to Buffalo towards South Pass. The weekend will see cold weather with slick roads.

WYDOT will release a separate video on Wednesday for the forecast for I-25 and I-80 in the Sweetwater County area. If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, stay safe!

For the full road impact forecast, see the video below.