Thanksgiving Turkey Tips From Pros

SWEETWATER COUNTY — As Thanksgiving approaches, many home cooks are preparing to serve up a delicious meal for their families. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time host, getting the turkey just right is often the centerpiece of the celebration. Here are some essential tips to help make your Thanksgiving dinner a success.

Oven Roasting the Turkey

According to the experts at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, for best results, use a fresh, or thawed, turkey. Preheat your oven to 325°F, and place the turkey in an open roasting pan. To ensure the skin turns golden and crispy, rub the turkey with vegetable oil before roasting.

The company says cooking time varies based on the size of the bird. A 12-pound turkey will typically take between three to three and a half hours to roast. If the turkey is stuffed, add extra time, generally, 4 hours or more. The key to juicy, flavorful meat is to check the turkey’s internal temperature. It should reach 165°F in the thickest part of the breast for maximum juiciness.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Deep Frying: Proceed With Caution

While deep-frying a turkey can yield a crispy and flavorful result, it requires careful preparation. For first time fryers, experts recommend sticking with traditional oven roasting. Deep-frying involves hot oil and a significant amount of space, so safety is crucial. Those unfamiliar with the process should consider getting guidance from experienced fryers or opting for a more beginner-friendly roasting method.

Side Dishes to Complement the Feast

No Thanksgiving dinner is complete without a spread of hearty sides. Classic choices include mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry sauce, roasted vegetables, and sweet potato casserole. For stuffing, many cooks prefer using a boxed mix for simplicity, and according to experts, adding chicken stock to the stuffing can elevate the flavor and moisture. A little extra seasoning or fresh herbs won’t hurt either.