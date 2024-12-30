Thayne Lee Arnoldi (March 8, 1955 – December 27, 2024)

Thayne Lee Arnoldi, 69, passed away Friday, December 27, 2024 at home surrounded by his family. He was a life long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He died following a courageous battle with cancer for the last six months.

Thayne was born March 8, 1955 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of William Joseph Arnoldi and Carmen Joyce Hill.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1973 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Thayne received his associates degree in business from Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyoming and he also received his auto body certification from Wyoming Technical College in Laramie, Wyoming.

He was a self employed tattoo artist for 30 years until he retired in 2014. He held various employment in several other places.

Thayne was a member of Ordinary Faith.

He enjoyed playing pool; gambling; placing sports bets; watching football; he was an avid Denver Broncos and Wyoming Cowboys fan. His dog was his best friend and protector, he loved spending time with Scruffy.

Survivors include four brothers, Mark Arnoldi and wife Darleen of Rock Springs; Lennie Arnoldi of Rock Springs; Shawn Arnoldi and wife Lacey of Rock Springs; Darrell “Porky” Jones and wife Jo of Rock Springs; two sisters, Joella Tamasauckas of Rock Springs; Kim Rogers of Rock Springs; one uncle, Miles Miller and wife Karen of Nampa, Idaho; several cousins; nieces; nephews; and his four legged furry pet Scruffy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Carmen Arnoldi; and one brother-in-law, Vess Walker.

The family respectfully request donations be made in Thayne’s memory to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming or Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2024 at the Holiday Inn Ballroom, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.