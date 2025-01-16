The 11th Annual Red Tie Gala Promises an Unforgettable Evening in Support of Local Healthcare

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is proud to present the 7th Annual Red Tie Gala.

The Red Tie Gala is the Foundation’s biggest fundraising event of the year with the sole purpose of raising money for the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

VIP tickets and table sponsorships are now available.

WHEN Saturday

February 1st WHERE Sweetwater Events Complex:

3320 Yellowstone Rd. Rock Springs

More About the Red Tie Gala

This milestone celebration marks the next decade of unwavering commitment to the community’s health and well-being.

The Red Tie Gala has become a signature event in the community, bringing together compassionate individuals, local businesses, and community leaders for a night of elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy.

“The great use of life is to spend it for something that will outlast it,” according to Philosopher William James.

“Our annual Gala allows our community to give back and make a lasting impact on the healthcare that not only ourselves, but our loved ones receive,” said Kayla Mannikko, MHSC Foundation Executive Director.

Along with the Gala, MHSC Foundation is hosting a double E-Bike raffle. Tickets are $100 each and only 225 tickets are available. “You can start purchasing your raffle tickets now, and if you are the lucky winner, you not only get two e bikes but a $500 gift certificate for accessories!” explained Mannikko.

Event Highlights:

Red Carpet Arrival : guests will be welcomed with a red-carpet entrance.

: guests will be welcomed with a red-carpet entrance. Gourmet Dining : indulge in a sumptuous three-course meal prepared by local chefs.

: indulge in a sumptuous three-course meal prepared by local chefs. Live Entertainment : music provided post program by Sweetwater County’s own Turn Up the Volume DJ Services.

: music provided post program by Sweetwater County’s own Turn Up the Volume DJ Services. Live and Silent Auctions : Bid on exclusive items and experiences generously donated by local community members, businesses, and sponsors.

: Bid on exclusive items and experiences generously donated by local community members, businesses, and sponsors. Red Tie Fashion : Embrace the theme by donning your most stylish, red tie, dress, or shoes.

: Embrace the theme by donning your most stylish, red tie, dress, or shoes. Networking Opportunities: connect with fellow community members, business leaders, and healthcare professionals who share a common passion and commitment to supporting local healthcare.

The 11th annual Red Tie Gala is not only a celebration of a new decade of community support but also an opportunity to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of our nights and friends.

Tickets are available for purchase at MHSCFoundation.com/red-tie-gala, and sponsorship opportunities are still available for businesses eager to align themselves with this noble cause.

Get Tickets

Tickets are available online at HERE, at the hospital’s help desk, or by contacting the Foundation at (307) 352-8234.