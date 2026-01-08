The 12th Annual Red Tie Gala Promises an Unforgettable Evening in Support of Local Healthcare

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is proud to present the 12th Annual Red Tie Gala.

The Red Tie Gala is the Foundation’s biggest fundraising event of the year with the sole purpose of raising money for the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

VIP tickets and table sponsorships are now available.

We are still looking for sponsors!

WHEN Saturday

February 7th WHERE Sweetwater Events Complex:

3320 Yellowstone Rd. Rock Springs

More About the Red Tie Gala

The Red Tie Gala has become a signature event in the community, bringing together compassionate individuals, local businesses, and community leaders for a night of elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy.

“Last year’s Red Tie Gala proceeds were dedicated to the Laboratory renovation and expansion project. We’re excited to report that the project is almost complete and the hospital will be providing services in this new addition within the beginning months of 2026!” said Kayla Mannikko Executive Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation. “We were thrilled to see how last year’s event turned out and are really excited for this next Gala, it’s going to be the most magical yet.

This year, the proceeds from our event will go directly toward purchasing inpatient hospital beds for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. These beds are a vital investment in patient care, helping to enhance comfort, safety, and overall experience for those receiving treatment. By Funding this need, we are not only improving the hospital environment but also ensuring that patients and their families can feel supported during some of their most difficult times. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the quality of care in our community.

Tickets are available for purchase at MHSCFoundation.com/red-tie-gala, and sponsorship opportunities are still available for businesses eager to align themselves with this noble cause.

New this year, the Foundation is hosting a Disneyland & California Adventure Park Raffle. Tickets are $50 each and only 400 tickets are available. Don’t miss out on the magic; purchase your chance to win a trip for 4 people that includes 5-night lodging, 4- day park passes, round trip airfare, and more! The winner will be announced at the annual Red Tie Gala. The winner does not need to be present to win.

This milestone celebration marks the next decade of unwavering commitment to the community’s health and well-being.

Event Highlights:

Red Carpet Arrival : guests will be welcomed with a red-carpet entrance.

: guests will be welcomed with a red-carpet entrance. Gourmet Dining : indulge in a sumptuous three-course meal prepared by local chefs.

: indulge in a sumptuous three-course meal prepared by local chefs. Live Entertainment : music provided post program by Sweetwater County’s own Turn Up the Volume DJ Services.

: music provided post program by Sweetwater County’s own Turn Up the Volume DJ Services. Live and Silent Auctions : Bid on exclusive items and experiences generously donated by local community members, businesses, and sponsors.

: Bid on exclusive items and experiences generously donated by local community members, businesses, and sponsors. Red Tie Fashion : Embrace the theme by donning your most stylish, red tie, dress, or shoes.

: Embrace the theme by donning your most stylish, red tie, dress, or shoes. Networking Opportunities: connect with fellow community members, business leaders, and healthcare professionals who share a common passion and commitment to supporting local healthcare.

The 12th annual Red Tie Gala is not only a celebration of a new decade of community support but also an opportunity to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of our nights and friends.

Get Tickets

Tickets are available online at HERE, at the hospital’s help desk, or by contacting the Foundation at (307) 352-8234.