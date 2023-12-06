The 22nd Big Bull Contest Results ARE IN

Overall Grand Prize Winner

Our FIRST EVER YOUTH Overall Grand Prize Winner:

Conner Konrath

Freezer – Rushmore Furniture

Gun – Muley Fanatics

Embroidered Duffle Bag – Sweetwater Trophies

Gift Certificate – Chill Grill

$10 Gift Certificate – China Garden

$25 Gift Certificate – Wyoming Raised

$50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery

Men’s Division

1st Place – Rob Slagowski – Gun from Trailhead Guns

2nd Place – Keith Batista – Yeti Cooler – Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County

3rd Place – Clint Child – Meat Processing – R&B Meats

4th Place – Jason Lipka – Meat Processing R&B Meats

5th Place – Kaleb Knavel – $100 Gift Certificate – Performance Truck Accessories

6th Place – Todd Redmon – $50 Cabella’s Gift Card – Birch Family Dental

7th Place – Drew Grossnickle – Embroidered Duffle – Sweetwater Trophies

8th Place – Sol Griffith – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery

9th Place – Bert Miller – $25 Gift Certificate – Wyoming Raised

10th Place – Colton Davidson – Gift Certificate – Mac & Co.

11th Place – Kody Thomas – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden

12th Place – Eric Smothers – 6-Pack – The Red Feather

13th Place – Mason Vessels – 6-Pack – The Red Feather



Women’s Division

1st Place – Ann Calvert– Gun from Andy’s Longrange Shooters

2nd Place – Melissa Kay – $50 Cabella’s Gift Card – Birch Family Dentistry

3rd Place – Lauren Faltys – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery

4th Place – Elsie Adams – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery

5th Place – Ashley Simpson – Meat Processing – R&B Meats

6th Place – Makenzi Scott – Gift Certificate – Mac & Co.

7th Place – Charity Clark – $25 Gift Certificate – Wyoming Raised

8th Place – Jayci Maycock – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden

9th Place – Afton Spalding – Gift Certificate – Chill Grill

10th Place – Nicole Scott – 6-Pack – The Red Feather

11th Place – Sierra Ingersoll – 6-Pack – The Red Feather



Youth Division

1st Place – Mason Child – Backpack – Rock Springs Toyota

2nd Place – Lennix Munoz – $100 Cabella’s Gift Card – Birch Family Dentistry

3rd Place – Jillian Palinek – Custom Hearing Protection – BRC Family Hearling Solutions

4th Place – Brock Hansen – Meat Processing R&B Meats

5th Place – Samual Dockter – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery

6th Place – Jayce Holman – Gift Certificate – Mac & Co.

7th Place – Kaleb Gunter – Gift Certificate – Chill Grill

8th Place – Oliver Akin – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden

Drawings

Pat Core – Set of Truck Tires – Les Schwab

Kristy Lucero – Elk Tooth Ivory Ring – Riddle’s Jewelery

Amy Walker – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden

Rochelle Sims – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden

Cayleb Phillips – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden

Lander Welch – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden

John Jeffress – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden

Chris Davidson – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden

Steven Leasor – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery

Matthew Poll – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery

Matt Lucero – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery

Edward Evans – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery

Jaime Flores – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery