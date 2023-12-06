The 22nd Big Bull Contest Results ARE IN

Overall Grand Prize Winner
Our FIRST EVER YOUTH Overall Grand Prize Winner:
Conner Konrath
Freezer – Rushmore Furniture
Gun – Muley Fanatics
Embroidered Duffle Bag – Sweetwater Trophies
Gift Certificate – Chill Grill
$10 Gift Certificate – China Garden
$25 Gift Certificate – Wyoming Raised
$50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery
Men’s Division
1st Place – Rob Slagowski – Gun from Trailhead Guns
2nd Place – Keith Batista – Yeti Cooler – Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County
3rd Place – Clint Child – Meat Processing – R&B Meats
4th Place – Jason Lipka – Meat Processing R&B Meats
5th Place – Kaleb Knavel – $100 Gift Certificate – Performance Truck Accessories
6th Place – Todd Redmon – $50 Cabella’s Gift Card – Birch Family Dental
7th Place – Drew Grossnickle – Embroidered Duffle – Sweetwater Trophies
8th Place – Sol Griffith – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery
9th Place – Bert Miller – $25 Gift Certificate – Wyoming Raised
10th Place – Colton Davidson – Gift Certificate – Mac & Co.
11th Place – Kody Thomas – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden
12th Place – Eric Smothers – 6-Pack – The Red Feather
13th Place – Mason Vessels – 6-Pack – The Red Feather
Women’s Division
1st Place – Ann Calvert– Gun from Andy’s Longrange Shooters
2nd Place – Melissa Kay – $50 Cabella’s Gift Card – Birch Family Dentistry
3rd Place – Lauren Faltys – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery
4th Place – Elsie Adams – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery
5th Place – Ashley Simpson – Meat Processing – R&B Meats
6th Place – Makenzi Scott – Gift Certificate – Mac & Co.
7th Place – Charity Clark – $25 Gift Certificate – Wyoming Raised
8th Place – Jayci Maycock – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden
9th Place – Afton Spalding – Gift Certificate – Chill Grill
10th Place – Nicole Scott – 6-Pack – The Red Feather
11th Place – Sierra Ingersoll – 6-Pack – The Red Feather
Youth Division
1st Place – Mason Child – Backpack – Rock Springs Toyota
2nd Place – Lennix Munoz – $100 Cabella’s Gift Card – Birch Family Dentistry
3rd Place – Jillian Palinek – Custom Hearing Protection – BRC Family Hearling Solutions
4th Place – Brock Hansen – Meat Processing R&B Meats
5th Place – Samual Dockter – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery
6th Place – Jayce Holman – Gift Certificate – Mac & Co.
7th Place – Kaleb Gunter – Gift Certificate – Chill Grill
8th Place – Oliver Akin – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden
Drawings
Pat Core – Set of Truck Tires – Les Schwab
Kristy Lucero – Elk Tooth Ivory Ring – Riddle’s Jewelery
Amy Walker – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden
Rochelle Sims – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden
Cayleb Phillips – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden
Lander Welch – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden
John Jeffress – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden
Chris Davidson – $10 Gift Certificate – China Garden
Steven Leasor – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery
Matthew Poll – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery
Matt Lucero – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery
Edward Evans – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery
Jaime Flores – $50 Gift Certificate – Daniel’s Jewelery