The 9 Iron Closes Doors for the Last Time

The end of 2018 marked the end of an era for the longstanding Italian restaurant, The 9 Iron, an era spanning 13 years.

From the Whisky steak to the chicken parmesan, The 9 Iron was a local favorite amongst this community and will be greatly missed. To say “thank you” to the community for sustaining the restaurant for over a decade, owners Cory Gardner and Shane Patterson wanted to give back.

Anyone who sat down for dinner during New Years Eve was instantly entered into the raffle to win prizes, including one of four flat screen TVs and a Play Station 4.

Other smaller prizes were given out as well, including free wine and gift cards to The Santa Fe Trail and Burgers Inc. The 9 Iron stayed busy throughout the evening of December 31st, 2018, and then closed its doors for its final time at 9:00 p.m.

Owners Cory Gardner and Shane Patterson had one final thank you that they wanted to give to the community:

“We greatly appreciate all the friendships and relationships that Shane and I were able to forge over the last decade. We are thankful to God, our families and our staff. We look forward to what 2019 and the future may bring us,” the owners said.