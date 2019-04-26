The ADULT Easter Egg Hunt is ON!

LOCATION CLUES

Clue #1

Search the Creek, look for the Mustangs all across the Red Desert. Along the way you may encounter some Roadkill, however, remember to dress warm and watch out for the Windchill on your hunt. If you have passed Boar’s Tusk you have gone too far. Follow the Sweetwater back to find a Wee Bastard and there you will meet Bob.

Clue #2

We are the ones who help you find the symbol of your love, we get you a piece that fits like a glove. With stones that shimmer, shine and glow you’ll be glad you came. A Supernatural™ star shares our name. With our wide selection you’ve got it made. You will find us near Cascade.

Clue #3

Where you are greeted with a smile, especially during the rut. Don’t worry about the bucks out front or the bulls in the back. Read the fishing report and find your kind.

Clue #4

When you’re hopping down the trail on your hunt for the eggs, remember to take the broad way to find your goody basket. There you’ll find a plethora of pieces to add to your collection, with friendly and familiar smiles to greet you.

A certain fall activity always starts here… but you’re welcome to stop by anytime because we love the relationships we’ve built in our town for nearly 20 years!

Clue #5

Spring has sprung and a young heart’s fancy turns to all things outdoors. The smell of a barbecue grill, fresh flowers in the garden, and the summer nights outside by the fire… Easter signifies the start of something new. So as you’re searching for your eggs, it might be wise to look towards the foothills, gather your thoughts and ideas for a brand new start, and as Dorothy once reminded us… there’s no place like home.

Clue #6

If you don’t buck around with your coffee you will know where to find us.

Clue #7

If you know your Rock Springs history, you will be O-K in finding us. You can catch us anytime, just not later. Don’t get in a rush, more clues are on their way. Right past our neighbor Steve, but if you run into the law, yer went too far. (This location will have eggs on weekdays from 8-5PM.)

Clue #8

You can find us on Elk St. where you can explore the latest historic landmark and welcome our locals and tourists. We were built in the 1900’s and we are known for our delicious prime rib.