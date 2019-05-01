The Adult Easter Egg Hunt Was a Huge Success!

Participants gathered at the Davidson Family Dental 2019 Adult Easter Egg Hunt celebration at the Open Range Bar last night to hear the drawing results from the hunt.
Egg-hunters had 4 days to collect numbered Easter eggs at 8 different locations after solving a set of clues.
We couldn’t have anticipated the amount of fun that would come out of it!
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.