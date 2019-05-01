The Adult Easter Egg Hunt Was a Huge Success!

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
285
Views

Participants gathered at the Davidson Family Dental 2019 Adult Easter Egg Hunt celebration at the Open Range Bar last night to hear the drawing results from the hunt.

Egg-hunters had 4 days to collect numbered Easter eggs at 8 different locations after solving a set of clues.

We couldn’t have anticipated the amount of fun that would come out of it!

Take a look at some the event shenanigans! 👇

Prizes included

  • 60″ Flat Screen TV from Davidson Family Dental
  • $200 Gift Cards to Davidson Family Dental
  • Davidson Family Dental Swag
  • 22 Caliber Rifle from Trailhead Guns
  • $60 Gift Card to Jensen Jewelers
  • Weed Eater from Home Depot
  • Grill Accessories from Home Depot
  • Buckin Coffee Gift Cards
  • McDonalds Gift Cards
  • Fly Fishing Rod & Accessories from Sportsman’s Warehouse
  • Sportsman’s Warehouse Swag
  • FREE drink at the Open Range Bar

THANKS AGAIN TO OUR GREAT SPONSORS

Davidson Family Dental

Bitter Creek Brewing

Jensen Jewelers

McDonalds

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Trailhead Guns

Home Depot

Buckin’ Coffee

SweetwaterNOW

The Outlaw Inn

This eggciting event wouldn’t have been possible without you!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR