The Adventure Continues

Halfway to Cheyenne on the 250th Anniversary Trail Ride, enthusiasm continues to run high. Yesterday was 230 miles cruising through the Red Desert, then a wonderful ride south of Wamsutter on back roads to Saratoga. It leaves one in awe at how huge Wyoming really is when you get off the Interstate. The vistas, the unobstructed views, the roads with no ends……it is a sight to behold.

Everyone is here for an adventure, but some are looking for a little more adventure. Included in the second group is Jeff McCain of Casper. When I caught the picture of him and asked 350 miles on a four-wheeler? He said it’s just what I know.

Our stop in Superior was a highlight with Mayor Dominic Wolf welcoming us with water, coffee, and doughnuts. Hats off to Superior’s hospitality.

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The big surprise of the day was getting muddy. No one saw it coming—clear skies, beautiful weather, and then… road work. Magnesium chloride was added to the road, and we hit it. Wonderful when it’s dry, but a muddy mess wet.

With 50 rigs, breakdowns are to be expected. I have no problem with that, until it’s me. And today I had one of the two flat tires. Not cool, but thanks to a great bunch of guys in Saratoga we are patched up and ready to go.

Today it’s a ride over the Snowy Range. Not nearly as many miles today, but rocky roads will mean slow going and another full day. Day three will see us in Laramie and then on to Cheyenne for the Fourth of July.

-Al Harris