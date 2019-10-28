The Annual Greek Bake Sale: Pre-Order NOW!

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Chruch will host its annual Greek Bake Sale on Friday, November 22nd, 1-6pm but baked goods are up for pre-order NOW-UNTIL OCTOBER 31!

In order to make sure you get your favorite Greek goodies, place a pre-order ONLINE!

To preorder items, the order must be a minimum of $50. The pre-sale started on October 15 and will end on October 31.

Preorder items will not be mailed to individuals, so people must pick them up at the church at 405 N. Street in Rock Springs. Pick up day is November 11, 2pm-6pm at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church basement. The church will email people the specific pick-up times.

PRE-SALE ITEMS

Baklava: $18-$36

Finikia: $18

Greek Sweet Bread: $8-$10

Koulourakia: $6

Melomakarona: $12

Potica: $18-$25

Variety Pack: $20 Cheese Turnover: $20

Galaktoboureko (6 in a box): $12-$30

Kataifi Rolls: $18

Kourambiethes: $12

Pan of Baklava: $55

Spanakopita: $35

Gyros: $7

*TAKE OUT ONLY on November 11th & November 22nd.

