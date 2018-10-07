The Battle That Rages Around You

The Battle That Rages on Everyday

The devil himself, who is the author of confusion and lies, has convinced the modern-day world that he does not exist. This is the great lie of our age. If we don’t believe in the reality of an enemy, how can we fight him? We can’t fight what we don’t see, but he is real.

1Peter 5:8 (NIV) Be sober-minded and alert. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.

There is a spiritual battle raging in the universe all around us.

We sometimes refer to this as the battle between the flesh and the spirit, but in reality, it is a battle against spirit and spirit; the spirit of darkness and the spirit of light. The souls of men are the prize. Whoever wins the battle for your heart wins your soul for eternity. This is a sobering and heavy thought; every decision you make takes you closer to God or closer to the devil. Our actions start with the thoughts and desires in our hearts. Let us examine our thoughts and strive for every one of them to reside in God. Daniel received a vision and prayed for 21 days before hearing from the angel that God had sent. The angel even needed the Archangel Michael’s help to defeat the force sent to stop him from visiting Daniel. Daniel was faithful to believe the vision sent to him. We must faithfully believe in God’s promises to us.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Daniel 10:10-12 (ESV) And behold, a hand touched me and set me trembling on my hands and knees. And he said to me, “Oh Daniel, man greatly loved, understand the words that I speak to you, and stand upright, for now, I have been sent to you.” And when he had spoken this word to me, I stood up trembling. Then he said to me, “Fear not, Daniel, for from the first day that you set your heart to understand and humble yourself before your God, your words have been heard, and I have come because of your words.

Let us never forget to pray, God lives. He is near. He is real. He is not only aware of us, but He cares for us deeply and faithfully. He is our Father. He is accessible to all who will seek Him. The more praying there is in the world the better the world will be, and the mightier the forces that come against evil.

Ephesians 6:12 (ESV) For we do not wrestle again flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.

One of the most powerful weapons that God has given us in our lives is prayer. Prayer allows us to engage in spiritual warfare.

2 Corinthians 10:3-4 (ESV) For though we walk in the flesh, we are not waging war according to the flesh. For the weapons of our warfare are not of the flesh but have divine power to destroy strongholds.

Stronghold: a faulty thinking pattern based on lies and deception.

Deception is one of the primary weapons of the devil. What strongholds can do is cause us to think in ways which block us from God’s best for us. His best plan. His best peace. His best love. Strongholds can only be broken by taking a thought captive and comparing it to what God says and then letting Him change our thought pattern by renewing our mind.

Romans 12:2 (NIV)Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.

The Devil will do everything in his power to keep you from praying. We need to focus on the important aspects of the war, not the fleshly desires of our hearts.

The Spiritual forces that come against you are stronger and more cunning than you will ever be. They are in control of this present evil world.

1 John 5:19 (NIV) We know that we are children of God, and that the whole world is under the control of the evil one.

The real fighting comes on your knees, and that is where the true victory will be found.

John 10:10 (ESV)The thief comes only to steal and kill destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.

The only way you can possibly hope to stand against them is in the Spirit and the power of His might. The only way that they can be defeated is by trusting and recognizing that “He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.” 1 John 4:4.