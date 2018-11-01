The Beard is Back: No-Shave November Contest 2018

The Beard is Back!
SweetwaterNOW and Davidson Family Dental bring you the 3rd annual No-Shave November Contest. Who doesn’t like to get prizes for growing facial hair?!
The rules are easy.
6 Easy Steps to Participate in the Contest
- Step 1 – Shave Your Face – Between October 31 and November 3, shave your entire face as cleanly as possible. We want to see something shorter than light stubble. Play fair.
- Step 2 – Submit Your Photo – After shaving, take a picture of your face and email it to beards@sweetwaternow.com. Photos of your newly-shaved face can be submitted starting October 31 through November 3. The sooner you submit your picture the bigger jump you will have on the competition.
- Step 3 – Don’t Shave All November – Do not shave for the entire month. (If you need to trim your neck, shave your mustache, or shape your beard somehow, go for it, as long as you have something to show for your efforts in your after pictures.)
- Step 4 – Submit a Weekly Photo Update** – At the end of each week in November, send us a facial hair photo update via email (beards@sweetwaternow.com) and we will choose a random weekly winner for awesome prizes! Weekly beard-growth photo updates are due by the end of each Sunday. Each week the beards get longer and the prizes get better.** Each weekly photo gets you one entry into the drawing for the GRAND PRIZE (4 update photos = 4 entries).
- Step 5 – Attend the Party to Win Prizes – On November 30 at 7:30 PM we will host the Beard Bash at Marty’s Gastro Pub where more winners will be chosen and the GRAND PRIZE will be awarded! (You must be present to win the Grand Prize.) It’ll be a party the beards not in attendance will be sorry they missed.Check out the winner’s categories:
- People’s Choice
- Longest Beard
- The Worst Beard
- The Picasso (Abstract)
- Prizes will include items every man and his beard can be proud of!
- Step 6 – Shave Day or Just another day Growing Your Beard – On December 1, you can finally shave! … Or not!
Weekly Prizes
Each week we will choose a winner at random from your photo submissions to receive a bucket full of burly prizes. You’ll love the assortment provided by our great sponsors.
Event Prizes
Make sure to mark your calendars! Our Beard Bash on November 30th will be your chance to win an array of prizes that’ll make this month of facial hair-growing effort well worth your while. (Stay tuned all month long as we update you with prize details!)
Grand Prize
One lucky lumberjack will win our GRAND PRIZE at the Beard Bash. – A brand new gun! (Must be present to win.)
**By sending us your picture for the contest, you are giving SweetwaterNOW permission to use your image for advertising the No-Shave November contest.