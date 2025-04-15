The BLM is Looking for Input and Comments

The Bureau of Land Management wants public comment on the environmental assessment of the proposed Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub CO2 sequestration project that analyzed the effect of issuing a right-og-way to Pond Field LLC to permanently store CO2 in federal pore space across 44,350 acres of land.

The comment period is open for 15 days and is looking for feedback on potential impacts, benefits, and considerations associated with the sequestration project. The public comment period will close April 30. Comments can be left on the website or at the Kemmerer Field Office at 430 N. Highway 189, Kemmerer, WY 83101.

The project spans over 44,350 acres of land that reside in Uinta, Sweetwater, and Lincoln counties. Carbon sequestration is a process of injecting carbon dioxide deep underground to prevent it from entering the atmosphere. It supports American energy independence by enabling cleaner domestic production of oil and gas while utilizing innovation and investment in American infrastructure and job creation.

Pond Field LLC has already received approval from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality to construct three Class VI Underground Injection Control wells on non-federal lands and these wells are regulated by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.