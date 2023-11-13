The Broncos to Battle Josh Allen on Monday Night Football

NEW YORK – For Monday Night Football this week the Denver Broncos take the Buffalo Bills led by former University of Wyoming standout, Josh Allen. This will be the third time Josh Allen has faced the Broncos in his career and the first meeting since 2020.

In those last two matchups, the Denver Broncos have failed to come away with a victory. In the two games, Josh Allen has thrown for a 66.2% completion rate for 533 yards with four touchdowns to just one interception. Allen also had 12 rushes for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the two games.

The last time these two faced was a mark of history for the Bills with a 48-19 win on Dec 19, 2020. It was the first time the Bills won the AFC East since 1995 ending a quarter-century drought when 24-year-old Josh Allen led the Bills to a 13-3 season.

Many fans would have liked the Broncos to select Josh Allen in the 2018 draft when Allen was selected with the 7th overall pick making him the highest-drafted player from the University of Wyoming in NFL History. Many believed the Broncos needed a Quarterback and could have taken Allen before the Bills with the 5th overall pick. Instead, the Broncos selected pass rusher Bradley Chubb who now plays for the Dolphins after a trade in the 2022 season.

Heading into this game the Bills are 5-4 after losing three of their last five games. The Broncos are fresh off of a bye week and most recently defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and are now 3-5 on the year.

The game will be broadcast on the radio with TRN Media on 92.1 KFRZ in Sweetwater County and 104.3 KFZE in Sublette County.