The Broncos to Face Rookie Standout C.J. Stroud

HOUSTON – One of the games to kick off NFL Sunday this week is the Denver Broncos at Houston Texans. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. MST.

Here’s a preview of this week’s game

Heading into this week, the Denver Broncos are on a five-game win streak dating back to Oct. 22 when they defeated the Green Bay Packers 19-17. The Broncos are now 6-5 on the season and are currently in the hunt for the playoffs sitting at the ninth spot in the AFC.

The Texans are also 6-5 and they are the eighth spot in the AFC, just ahead of the Broncos. Either team can make it into the 7th seed with a win and an Indianapolis Colts loss to the Tennessee Titans.

This will also be the first time rookie C.J. Stroud and the Denver Broncos face each other. Stroud has been sensational in his rookie year so far. He is 2nd in the NFL in passing yards with 3266 with 19 touchdowns to just an impressive five interceptions. Stroud is currently the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year this year and is potentially going to receive some MVP votes as well with the eighth-best odds in the league, at +2000.

The game will be broadcast on the radio with TRN Media on 92.1 KFRZ in Sweetwater County and 104.3 KFZE in Sublette County.