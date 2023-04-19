The Cochran Family Thanks The Community for Their Care and Support

“Dear Rock Springs Community—

In early February, our family’s life changed forever when we lost our sweet Joran. Our hearts remain broken. We are working to find a new normal while facing tremendous grief. While this has been the hardest thing we have ever navigated, we are so thankful for all of those who have supported us during this time. We know many of you share in our sadness, but were still able to show up for us so significantly and in a multitude of ways. It is difficult to articulate the immense love we felt and continue to feel from you. We wish Joran was here to see how the community has rallied to support our family during this time. We will never be able to adequately thank all of you, but please know that every act of kindness you have shown our family is beyond appreciated.

To those who brought food, cooked or purchased meals for us when eating was the last thing on our minds. Thank you.

To those who sent flowers and gifts in memory of Joran. Thank you.

To those who contributed to the go fund me page or donated to our family and allowed us to avoid the financial stress of such an unexpected loss. Thank you.

To those who spent time with us, messaged us, and gave us grace to process while sharing your sweetest memories of Joran. Thank you.

To those who helped plan, orchestrate, and pay for the services and reception. Thank you.

To those who ran errands to pick up things (even as far as in Salt Lake) for our family. Thank you.

To Hair by Kari’s clients who have been understanding about scheduling during this time. Thank you.

To those who provide therapy and amazing mental health support to all those dealing with this tremendous loss. Thank you.

To those who have prayed for Joran and our family. Thank you.

To those who loved Joran, during his too short of time on this earth. Thank you.

We especially need to thank:

The Holy Communion Episcopal church and Rev. Dr. Bernadine Craft

Tina Angelovic, Touch of Class Floral

Janelle Rose

Santa Fe Grill, Chris and Lindsey Soderlund

The Berg, Slane, Erspamer, and Wright families, Aimee Thomas, Brandon Moses, Jaycia Hunt, Lacey and Shawn Arnoldi and their families for their endless time spent helping and supporting our family. You are our family.

No act of kindness is too small. The gift of kindness may start as a small ripple that over time can turn into a tidal wave affecting the lives of many. — Kevin Heath

Please remember that seeking help is a strength, not a weakness. Please continue to spread kindness in honor of Joran’s great light. #4jojo19

Thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts,

Mike, Kari & Cambree

David & Carol

Brynn & Bryce